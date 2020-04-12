UrduPoint.com
Virus Mutes Easter Celebrations As Europe's Death Toll Tops 75,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Virus mutes Easter celebrations as Europe's death toll tops 75,000

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Billions around the world celebrated Easter Sunday from lockdown at home as the pope urged solidarity to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the European death toll from the virus topped 75,000.

Unprecedented scenes of empty churches emerged from Italy to Panama and the Philippines, as religious leaders found creative ways to address parishioners marking the holiday weekend from the confines of their homes.

More than half the world -- over four billion people -- are in lockdown worldwide as governments scramble to halt the pandemic's deadly march across the globe.

The death toll from the virus soared past 109,000 this weekend, with more than 1.

7 million reported infections globally.

Europe is by far the hardest-hit continent and on Sunday marked a grave milestone with more than 75,000 dead, according to an AFP tally.

The United States was quickly emerging as a hotspot as well, and on Saturday marked its own grim landmark: more than 20,000 dead, out of around half a million infected.

The US now has the highest death toll and the most cases out of any country in the world.

Speaking from a near-empty Saint Paul's Cathedral, Pope Francis' Easter Sunday message was largely focused on the pandemic, offering prayers for the ill and urging a united European front to fight the pandemic.

