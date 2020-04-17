UrduPoint.com
Virus Outbreak In Germany Under Control: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Virus outbreak in Germany under control: health minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic in Germany is "again under control" thanks to a month of lockdown imposed after an early surge in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday.

The restrictions to keep people home "was successful," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. "The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number. The outbreak is today again under control."

Your Thoughts and Comments

