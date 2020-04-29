UrduPoint.com
Virus Pushes Iconic American Department Stores To The Brink

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:50 AM

Virus pushes iconic American department stores to the brink

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Macy's department store located two blocks from the Empire State Building in New York City is a stop on many tourists' itineraries, but visitors may need to find another shopping temple once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Iconic American department store chains like Macy's, Nordstrom and JCPenney are in a fight for survival as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to close and lay off their employees, worsening their already precarious financial situation.

Sales of clothing and accessories dropped by more than half in March, according to the Commerce Department, and the numbers will be only worse in April, when lockdowns to stop the virus were widespread in the United States.

Once anchor tenants of shopping malls and showcases for the latest fashion trends, analysts now wonder if there's any way for US department stores to survive the pandemic's unprecedented business disruptions.

"I think we will see bankruptcies," said Robert Burke of retail and fashion consultancy Robert Burke Associates. "It will greatly change them."

