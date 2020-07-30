Virus quarantine fears boost the UK 'staycation'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bath, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :With pandemic storm clouds gathering over Britain's tourism industry, the collapse in foreign holidays has presented an opportunity by boosting the demand for "staycations".

British hotels, campsites and restaurants were only allowed to reopen late in July and the fickle British weather dampened hopes of an immediate boom, leading some to write off the season.

But business has slowly picked up, and the government's announcement on Sunday that those travelling from Spain now need to self-isolate for 14 days following a spike in cases has further boosted prospects.

With the threat of other countries joining the list as cases rise across Europe, many are considering "staycations" in Britain rather than risk having to self-isolate for two weeks, particularly those who cannot work from home.

"A UK staycation...carries much less disruptive risk," Jane Pendlebury, executive director of the Hospitality Professionals Association, a hotel industry association, told AFP.

"Of course, the threat of regional outbreaks is real, but the restrictions imposed won't be as impactful -- with returning home from within the UK far easier than doing so from abroad.