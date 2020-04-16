UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Sees Doctors Without Borders Launch First Canada Project

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Virus sees Doctors Without Borders launch first Canada project

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has launched its first ever intervention in Canada by helping to set up a convalescent center for homeless people with COVID-19, an official said Wednesday.

The 400-bed facility will soon open in Toronto, Canada's largest city, MSF Canada executive director Joseph Belliveau told AFP.

It is designed as a place for the treatment and recovery of homeless people who contracted the novel coronavirus but are not seriously ill.

The project is atypical for MSF, which usually targets people desperate for medical care in developing countries or disaster and war zones, and is almost never found in Western nations with developed health systems and high standards of living.

The homeless are among the vulnerable populations in the coronavirus pandemic because many have "underlying health problems" and it is difficult for them to maintain social distance in the shelters, Belliveau said.

Thirty homeless people have tested positive in Toronto, a metropolis of six million where there are an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 homeless people.

With the number of cases increasing in recent days, there is an urgent need for the center to be operational "very quickly," Belliveau said.

MSF is working with Inner City Health Associates (ICHA), an organization specializing in care for the homeless. MSF is playing an advisory role and helping to design the center, which will be run by ICHA.

The scale of the pandemic in Canada, with more than 28,000 cases and 1,070 deaths on Wednesday, led the organization to "break with tradition," Belliveau said.

In addition, MSF plans to help other vulnerable groups across Canada, including indigenous communities and the elderly.

Related Topics

Canada Toronto Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 April 2020

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

10 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

10 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.