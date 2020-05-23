Virus shutdowns push Hertz into bankruptcy in US and Canada: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The car rental company Hertz, hard hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Canada, the company announced Friday.

"The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings," Hertz said in a press release.

Its main international operating regions, including Europe, Australia and New Zealand, were not included in the US Chapter 11 filing.