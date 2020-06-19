UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Shuts UK Meat And Chicken Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Virus shuts UK meat and chicken plants

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :UK authorities have shut down a meat processing plant and a chicken factory following similar closures in Germany and France in response to new coronavirus outbreaks.

Production at the chicken processing plant in Wales was halted on Thursday and the staff told to self-isolate for two weeks after testing detected 58 new cases.

A meat processing plant voluntarily closed near the northern English city of Leeds in response to an outbreak that was revealed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday.

The Asda meat plant did not disclose how many infections were detected or when production was suspended.

"As a precautionary measure we have voluntarily closed the site to protect colleagues and prevent any further transmission," it said in a statement.

Britain's officials virus death toll of 42,288 is Europe's highest and third globally behind the United States and Brazil.

But its infection rates have been falling and health authorities on Friday lowered the coronavirus alert level from four -- the second-highest -- to three.

The new virus clusters in Britain appear to be much smaller than the one in Germany and similar in size to one in France.

More than 700 people tested positive after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Two slaughterhouses were shut near the northwestern French city of Rennes after more than 100 infections.

The United States and some other European countries have also been forced to shut down meat and chicken processing facilities in the past weeks and months.

Health officials say workers there are especially vulnerable because they spend many hours working in close quarters.

Britain and most European countries plan to impose local shutdowns rather than national ones should new clusters emerge as months of restrictions ease.

Related Topics

Europe France Germany Alert Rennes Leeds Hancock Wales Brazil United Kingdom United States SITE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

4 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

15 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for maximum facilities at smar ..

21 minutes ago

The Hague Authorities Ban Holding Protest Against ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Offers Minsk COVID-19 Medication Based on Ja ..

21 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha Dam a world class mega-hydro project ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.