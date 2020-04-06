UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Sparks Boom For Local Farmers In Import-dependent Hong Kong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Virus sparks boom for local farmers in import-dependent Hong Kong

Hong Kong, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :After a coronavirus-fuelled wave of panic-buying briefly left Hong Kong's supermarket shelves bare, residents are turning to local producers for fresh food in a city almost entirely reliant on imports.

COVID-19 has threatened global supply chains as countries impose lockdowns and border restrictions, but for Hong Kong's dwindling farming community, the pandemic has sparked a sudden boom in business.

The twice-weekly market at Mapopo Community Farm in suburban northeast Hong Kong has doubled takings since the outbreak became a major public health issue in February.

"All of a sudden, so many people came to our fair for vegetables that our supply could not meet the demand," said founder Becky Au, who gave up her job in the city's financial heart a decade ago.

The pandemic has prompted more people to rethink what can be produced in Hong Kong, said Mandy Tang, who runs a campaign group that rallies behind the city's farmers by promoting local produce.

"Just like people are starting to manufacture masks and hand sanitisers in Hong Kong, the epidemic is driving everyone to think (about) what can be done with our own hands," she said.

Hong Kong imports a staggering 98 percent of its vegetables, but it wasn't so always reliant on food from beyond its borders.

Half a century ago, half of the greens consumed in the city were grown locally.

But that steadily dropped with Hong Kong's rapid economic growth and urbanisation in the 1960s and 70s, and local products were replaced with cheap imports from mainland China.

"The pandemic makes us realise that more buildings are not making a city happier," said Lau Hoi-lung, an agriculture researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong must rethink its old habit of relying on shopping around the world and neglecting its own resources in order to become more resilient to (a) global crisis."

Related Topics

Century World Business China Threatened Agriculture Job Hong Kong February Border Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

6 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

10 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

10 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

10 hours ago

UAE supports Saudi proposal for emergency OPEC+ me ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.