Virus spreads in Ukrainian football as another game postponed

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Ukrainian Premier League has postponed a fourth match due to coronavirus after another two players tested positive.

Two players from Olympic Donetsk were found to have the virus ahead of their scheduled game on Sunday against Karpaty Lviv.

The Ukrainian top-flight's governing body said late Saturday that it had decided to postpone the match to a later date.

Last month, a match between Karpaty and Mariupol was postponed and then another two games involving Karpaty were also put on hold after 25 people among the players and staff from the Lviv club tested positive for COVID-19.

It means that Karpaty have not managed to play a single game since the Ukrainian top-flight restarted its season in late May.

Matches are being held without supporters.

On Saturday, Shakhtar Donetsk secured their 13th Ukrainian league title and fourth in a row by beating Oleksandriya 3-2.

With six games to go, Shakhtar have an unassailable 19-point lead over second-placed Dynamo Kiev.