Virus-stricken Macron 'slowed Down' By Covid

Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday acknowledged he had been "slowed down" by his Covid-19 infection but insisted he was doing well, as the country's coronavirus death toll topped 60,000.

Macron is working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in a result that caused alarm across Europe.

"I am doing well. I have the same symptoms as yesterday: tiredness, headaches, dry cough. Like hundreds of thousands of others of you," Macron said in a video message posted on his Twitter account that he appeared to have recorded himself with a phone.

"My activity is a little slowed down due to the virus.

But I am continuing to take care of the priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit," he said.

Later Friday France's public health agency reported that the number of deaths in the country caused by the new coronavirus had topped 60,000.

Health authorities in France have voiced concern about a "worrying" resurgence in the virus ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"We are really seeing an increase in the spread of the virus," said Sophie Vaux, an epidemiologist at the health agency.

On Friday the agency announced that the toll figure throughout the country had reached 60,229 people since the global pandemic began a year ago.

