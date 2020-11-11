UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-stricken Thai Airways International Puts Consumer Goods On Sale

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Virus-stricken Thai Airways International puts consumer goods on sale

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Thai Airways International (THAI) on Wednesday put large quantities of consumer goods, normally used in flights, on sale to members of the public.

The financially-ailing airline firm has posted on its Facebook page the so-called TG Warehouse Sale for over 400 categories of consumer goods available for online sale at very low prices, ranging from coffee cups, tissue paper and dental floss picks to secondhand aircraft.

The TG Warehouse Sale is meant to keep the abundant quantities of those goods, normally used on board, in proportion to the reduced number of domestic and international flights of the national flag carriers largely due to the pandemic, the THAI said.

The airline has earlier put a total of 34 secondhand Airbus and Boeing jets on sale to the public in order to alleviate its operating and maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, some 5,000 out of a total of about 19,000 employees of the cash-strapped airline firm have offered to take early retirement from Dec. 1 to help ease its financial burdens.

Related Topics

Facebook Sale From

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

29 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Inter ..

12 minutes ago

Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transm ..

12 minutes ago

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: s ..

12 minutes ago

PTI becomes favourite party of masses in GB electi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.