UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Takes Toll On Mental Health Of Europe's Medics

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Virus takes toll on mental health of Europe's medics

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Steve, a paramedic in northeast England, contracted the coronavirus two months ago. Then his wife fell ill. Both recovered but throughout they were concerned about passing it on to their two young sons.

"On my return to work, I couldn't sleep properly, as I was worried that I could still bring the virus home and that I could still get it again," the 46-year-old told AFP.

"I never thought I would ever have to work on the front line in a pandemic. I do wish it was just a dream and when I wake up the world will be back to how it was." Doctors, nurses and paramedics in full protective clothing have become an enduring image of the pandemic.

But stress and anxiety brought on by dealing with the high levels of serious illness and death have become commonplace on the medical frontline.

Now, professional bodies and experts in Europe's worst-hit countries want more support to tackle the psychological impact on staff -- particularly if a second wave strikes.

"We've got all the ingredients for a major risk of post-traumatic stress disorder," said Belgian mental health expert Xavier Noel.

Noel, a clinical psychologist in Brussels, singled out nurses as of most concern, given their proximity to seriously ill patients and the dying.

"They've faced a totally unusual death rate and way of dying, in a more dehumanised context, without the presence of families to support them," he said.

Related Topics

World Europe Wife Young Brussels All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

7 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

11 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.