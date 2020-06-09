UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Travel Bans Separate Families Even As Lockdowns Ease

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Virus travel bans separate families even as lockdowns ease

Tokyo, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :When Julie Sergent's father died, she faced an agonising decision: if she travelled from her home in Japan to attend the funeral in France, she wouldn't be allowed back.

Across Asia, domestic lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus are easing, but international travel restrictions in the region remain tight.

Many countries have banned non-citizens from entry or even closed their borders altogether, with devastating consequences for some living far from family.

In Japan, citizens can leave and re-enter the country. Those coming from designated high-risk areas are tested for the virus on arrival and asked to observe a quarantine.

But foreign residents, even those with long-term ties or married to Japanese citizens, cannot do the same.

That put Sergent in an impossible situation when her father died suddenly in April: if she left for France, she would be stranded there.

"I might lose my job, my apartment, my income for quite a while," she said.

The 29-year-old was told she might be able to apply for a humanitarian exemption, but with just two days before the funeral, there wasn't time.

"My mother was devastated. I was the only one in the family who couldn't attend my father's funeral," she told AFP.

"My brother and sister described to me how they wrote a message on a little piece of paper and placed it on his jacket. And that was something I couldn't do," she added, her voice cracking.

- 'There's no one else' - Yukari, who asked to be identified by her first name only, faces a similar situation.

She is half-American, half-Japanese and lives in Tokyo with her Japanese husband and their nine-year-old son.

But she doesn't have Japanese citizenship and faces being separated from her son and husband if she travels to the United States, where her mother is battling cancer.

"I'm... (the) only immediate family that she has. There's no one else... in the US," she told AFP.

Her mother was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March, and in April her doctor warned she might have just weeks to live.

Ordinarily, Yukari would have taken the first flight out, but instead, she was forced to rely on friends of the family to help her mother.

After a touch-and-go period, her mother's health has stabilised, though the cancer has not gone away.

"I talked to her helpers, and one of them said 'I think she's holding on, to see you one more time.' That was hard to hear."

Related Topics

France Married Doctor Died Job Tokyo Same Japan United States March April Citizenship Cancer Family From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

7 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.