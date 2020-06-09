Virus travel bans separate families even as lockdowns ease

Tokyo, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :When Julie Sergent's father died, she faced an agonising decision: if she travelled from her home in Japan to attend the funeral in France, she wouldn't be allowed back.

Across Asia, domestic lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus are easing, but international travel restrictions in the region remain tight.

Many countries have banned non-citizens from entry or even closed their borders altogether, with devastating consequences for some living far from family.

In Japan, citizens can leave and re-enter the country. Those coming from designated high-risk areas are tested for the virus on arrival and asked to observe a quarantine.

But foreign residents, even those with long-term ties or married to Japanese citizens, cannot do the same.

That put Sergent in an impossible situation when her father died suddenly in April: if she left for France, she would be stranded there.

"I might lose my job, my apartment, my income for quite a while," she said.

The 29-year-old was told she might be able to apply for a humanitarian exemption, but with just two days before the funeral, there wasn't time.

"My mother was devastated. I was the only one in the family who couldn't attend my father's funeral," she told AFP.

"My brother and sister described to me how they wrote a message on a little piece of paper and placed it on his jacket. And that was something I couldn't do," she added, her voice cracking.

- 'There's no one else' - Yukari, who asked to be identified by her first name only, faces a similar situation.

She is half-American, half-Japanese and lives in Tokyo with her Japanese husband and their nine-year-old son.

But she doesn't have Japanese citizenship and faces being separated from her son and husband if she travels to the United States, where her mother is battling cancer.

"I'm... (the) only immediate family that she has. There's no one else... in the US," she told AFP.

Her mother was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March, and in April her doctor warned she might have just weeks to live.

Ordinarily, Yukari would have taken the first flight out, but instead, she was forced to rely on friends of the family to help her mother.

After a touch-and-go period, her mother's health has stabilised, though the cancer has not gone away.

"I talked to her helpers, and one of them said 'I think she's holding on, to see you one more time.' That was hard to hear."