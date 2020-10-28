Virus worries hit European shares, Dow also falls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Stock markets failed to mount a rebound Tuesday, after dropping sharply the day before on fears that a coronavirus resurgence will force fresh economically painful containment measures.

Traders have also given up almost any hope for a new US stimulus package being passed before next Tuesday's election, with Democrats and Republicans blaming each other, while President Donald Trump said Tuesday he expects a bill to pass after the November 3 election.

The prospects of US lawmakers approving another round of stimulus has kept stock markets buoyant for weeks, but when the US Senate wrapped up its session on Monday, traders conceded they were not going to get what they wanted.

"This means that investor sentiment will be dominated by the resurgent coronavirus until at least the election day, as well company earnings," said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

European stocks added to hefty losses on Monday as more nations moved towards imposing tougher restrictions and even lockdowns in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, which are sure to cause further economic pain.

On Wall Street, both the Dow and S&P 500 continued to fall, but the Nasdaq mustered.

The tech-rich index's rise reflects the sector's better positioning "if growth wavers due to Covid," said Quincy Krosby, Prudential Financial's chief market strategist.

The Nasdaq also garnered support from a blockbuster $35 billion acquisition by Advanced Micro Devices, a leading maker of computer chips.

Asia's leading indices closed mixed.