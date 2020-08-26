UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-wracked Mexico Struggles To Get In Shape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Virus-wracked Mexico struggles to get in shape

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :With martial arts training on rooftops, virtual exercise classes and outdoor workouts, Mexicans are getting creative as they try to slim down during the pandemic in one of the world's most obese countries.

In the urban jungle of Mexico City, Luis "Lucho" Romero follows his Muay Thai boxing lesson through a cellphone hanging from a tree in his backyard.

"Back straight, Lucho! Alicia, go down more slowly! Come on, just five more seconds and the last round!" instructor Alejandro Ortega shouts at his students from in front of a video camera.

Mexico has the world's third-highest coronavirus death toll -- and the government says poor diets and health problems including obesity, hypertension and diabetes are partly to blame.

Social distancing measures mean gyms remain closed in much of the country six months after the outbreak began, posing a major hurdle to efforts to get Mexicans in shape.

- 'Going underground' - "It's incredible that the bars are open and exercise is almost going underground, because there are gyms that open secretly," Romero, a 27-year-old physiotherapist, tells AFP.

Mexico has the world's highest obesity rate among children and the second-highest among adults, according to the government.

Around one-third of Mexican children and three-quarters of adults are overweight or obese, increasing the risk of health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

"Obesity is also an epidemic," warns deputy health minister Hugo Lopez Gatell, who oversees the fight against a virus that has killed more than 60,000 Mexicans.

A quarter of those who died were overweight while nearly three-quarters had at least one underlying health condition such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity, official figures show.

Sedentary lifestyles and consumption of processed foods have only increased during quarantine, according to a survey by the country's health authorities.

Half of respondents said they consumed sugary drinks, sweets and processed fried foods, while the proportion who did no physical activity increased from 3.6 percent to nearly 25 percent.

"People are consuming ultra-processed foods that are high in sugar, salt and calories, and sadly we have set aside natural foods," says Catalina Medina, expert at the government's Center for Research in Nutrition and Health.

- 'Armchair greatest enemy' - The government is trying to encourage healthy eating with warning labels on foods high in sugar, sodium or fat.

Two states, Oaxaca and Tabasco, have gone even further by banning the sale of junk food to children, while several others are considering similar steps.

But the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic means even some fitness fanatics are embracing fast food.

David Lopez and his business partners turned their gym in Mexico City into a restaurant where muscle-bound trainers who once gave tips on pumping iron now serve tacos instead.

"We became what we swore to destroy. Before we helped people burn calories, now we sell calories," says the 39-year-old.

Nearly a third of gyms have closed definitively in a country where only 3.5 percent of the population are members of sports centers, according to Rodrigo Chavez, president of the Mexican Association of Gyms and Clubs.

"The armchair is Mexico's greatest enemy. By not allowing us to open, people will become even more obese," he warns.

Related Topics

World Sports Business Poor Died Sale Oaxaca Mexico City Medina Mexico Turkish Lira National University From Government Fat Slim Salfi Textile Mills Limited Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

8 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

8 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

8 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

9 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.