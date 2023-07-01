'Visionary' Billie Jean King still leading 50 years after WTA foundation

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Fifty years after playing a leading role in the revolutionary foundation of the Women's Tennis Association, Billie Jean King remains a "visionary" with a message for the next generation.

Fuelled by her desire to ensure female players were paid the same prize money as their male counterparts, King was the catalyst behind the WTA's birth at a London hotel in 1973.

Now 79, King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion, remains fiercely committed to the cause of equality, while also keeping a close eye on trends that affect the modern player.

And, on her return to the Gloucester Hotel on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the WTA, the American was keen to pass on her wisdom to the young stars who are the future of women's tennis.

Female players including Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova have highlighted their struggles with mental health issues on the tennis circuit, a high-pressure environment that often leaves competitors alone and isolated.

"I know mental health is very big with the WTA. That's the challenge they have, with the anxiety, the loneliness and the pressure they feel," King said.

"If you are on the tour, ask for help. I want them to put down their damn phones, look at each other and connect. Relationships are everything.

"I'm big on asking for help. I've had therapy for a thousand years, I've had an eating disorder and all those things. People can really help you." King's empathetic message is typical of a woman who has always put others first, in the process earning the admiration of the players who formed the WTA with her.

Many of them travelled to London to celebrate the WTA party with King, and their strong bond all these years later was clear as they chatted and affectionately poked fun at each other.

- Force of nature - Rosie Casals was one of those alongside King at the event, as she was during their time as a successful doubles team that won several Wimbledon and US Open titles.

Casals, 74, knows better than most just what a force of nature her fellow American has always been.

"I learned to believe in her. She has always been a visionary and someone who leads. When she feels strongly she says what she feels," Casals said.

"We are fortunate to have someone like her to lead women's tennis. She is still leading." Back when King and Casals walked into the Gloucester Hotel ballroom half a century ago, women's professional tennis was split into a pair of rival tours.

The pioneering King believed a single governing body was the way forward and set about convincing her peers to attend the meeting.

"We had two tours and the top players were split. We knew the top players had to be together," King said.

"All of us would lobby the other players to show up here at the Gloucester. It was the Thursday before Wimbledon.

"One of the big reasons everyone showed up was all the players were staying here. It was the first time we got a free room!" With the WTA's creation in her grasp, King wasn't about to let the opportunity slip away.

She turned to Betty Stove for an assist, begging the Dutch player to block the door to stop anyone leaving.

"I went to Betty, she was our big, strong one, and said please stand in front of the doors and don't let anybody out," King said.

"We were just pleading with the players to be one group and it happened. Everyone raised their hands and said yes."The rest is history. The WTA went from strength to strength, eventually winning its fight for equal pay at all four Grand Slams.

"I had been thinking about it since 1964," King said. "So for me, I was so happy."