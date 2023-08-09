Open Menu

Visiting Pakistani Students Urged To Learn Skills Making US A World Power

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Visiting Pakistani students urged to learn skills making US a world power

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, told a group of 45 Pakistani students to keenly observe various facets of US life and learn those strengths that have made the country a world's leading nation.

"Take away the secret of becoming a superpower, be the custodian of that seed and plant it in Pakistan -- the universities are the best places for this purpose," he said while welcoming the students who are in the U.S. on Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (also known as the Global UGRAD Programme).

The programme provides one semester scholarships to outstanding undergraduate students from Pakistan for non-degree full-time study combined with community service, professional development, and cultural enrichment.

Out of the 54 students, 38 are girls hailing from all parts of Pakistan and pursuing their studies in computer sciences, biology, bio-technology, public health, business administration, political science, economics and literature Ambassador Masood Khan said that educational cooperation was a "major plank" of the Pak-US relationship that connects the youth of the two countries.

Pak-US Alumni network has grown to 39,000 students, he pointed out. Every year around 1,000 students, professionals, academics, higher education administrators, journalists and entrepreneurs come to the United States, with nearly 8,000 Pakistanis were enrolled during academic year 2021-22 -- representing a 17% increase from the previous year.

Julia Findlay, Branch Chief, of the South and Central Asia Fulbright Programmes, said that people-to-people exchanges and collaboration through education was critical in strengthening bilateral relations.

In this regard, she recalled last year's celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year, when many events were held to highlight the depth and breadth of the relationship.

"The Global UGRAD Pakistan programme is a key component of our higher education cooperation," Ms. Findlay said, adding that Pakistani students would be studying in 48 different colleges in 33 different states of the US.

Earlier, Anne Seshadri, Deputy Director of the South and Central Asia Press and Public Diplomacy Office, said that Pakistan was the biggest beneficiary of US student exchange programmes.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the US government, the State Department and other departments for their strong commitment towards the education exchange programmes with Pakistan, saying that such projects resulted in strong networks among the future nation builders.

On Pak-US ties, the Ambassador said that investment was made in multiple disciplines, including These included climate change, energy, agriculture, trade, investment, counter-terrorism, counter narcotics, regional security and stability.

