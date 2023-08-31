Open Menu

Visitors To Grand Mosque Laud Saudi Arabia's Efforts In Organizing Quran Competitions

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Visitors to grand mosque laud Saudi Arabia's efforts in organizing Quran competitions

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The listening hall for the final qualifiers of the 43rd edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran was filled in the past few days with a large audience of visitors to the Grand Mosque, Umrah performers, contestants and their companions.

They all appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts in caring for the Holy Quran, serving islam and Muslims, and promoting Islamic unity.

They also stressed the importance of this competition in the Islamic world, as it encourages Muslim youth to memorize the Holy Quran and acquire religious knowledge.

The King Abdulaziz International Competition features 166 contestants from 117 countries around the globe, with a prize pool of SAR4 million.

