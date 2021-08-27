UrduPoint.com

Visually Impaired Paralympian Hit By Self-driving Bus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Visually impaired Paralympian hit by self-driving bus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A visually impaired Paralympian was hit by a self-driving bus in the athletes' village in Tokyo, suffering head and leg injuries, Japanese media said Friday.

Toyota, which developed the autonomous shuttle buses used in the compound, said it had suspended operation of the vehicles after the accident on Thursday afternoon.

One of its electric buses "made contact with a pedestrian who is visually impaired" on a pedestrian crossing, Toyota said in a statement.

"We deeply apologise for those who suffered injuries. We are fully cooperating with the police on the case," the company added.

Several major local media outlets named the injured pedestrian as Japanese judo athlete Aramitsu Kitazono.

The 30-year-old fell and and will need two weeks to recover from his injuries after being treated at the village's clinic, the reports said.

Tokyo 2020 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kitazono was due to compete in the men's 81-kilogram division on Saturday. It was unclear if his injuries meant he could not fight.

Two bus operators -- on board to supervise the autonomous driving -- said they noticed the athlete, but thought he would stop walking as the bus was approaching, according to Japan's Asahi daily.

The Mainichi daily said the bus automatically stopped but the operators pressed the start button as they did not think he would walk out on to the road.

Five passengers were aboard but no one was injured, the Asahi said, adding that the athlete was not holding a cane and there was a traffic-control guard at the crossing.

Thousands of athletes and team officials are staying in the Paralympic Village for the virus-delayed Games that began on Tuesday.

The self-driving buses were also used in the athletes' village during the Olympics.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Company Vehicles Road Tokyo Japan 2020 Olympics Media From Toyota

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

6 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

14 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

20 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

25 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

35 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.