UrduPoint.com

Vlahovic Winner Lifts Fiorentina Fifth In Serie A

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Vlahovic winner lifts Fiorentina fifth in Serie A

Rome, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner from the penalty spot in a 3-2 victory at Bologna on Sunday to lift Fiorentina to fifth in the Italian top flight.

Vlahovic's 13th goal of the campaign moved the Tuscany side ahead of Jose Mourinho's Roma who lost 3-0 at home to champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina end a run of four consecutive defeats on the road to Venezia, Lazio, Juventus and Empoli and now sit 11 points behind leaders AC Milan.

Juventus, in seventh place, can pull level on points with Fiorentina later Sunday with a win at home over struggling Genoa.

Fiorentina's Youssef Maleh opened with a header after half an hour at the Stadio Dall'Ara for his first Serie A goal.

Musa Barrow pulled a goal back for Bologna before the break but a Cristiano Biraghi freekick six minutes after the interval restored the visitors' advantage.

Vlahovic added the third from the penalty spot after 67 minutes to seal all three points with the 21-year-old Serb moving two goals ahead of Lazio's Ciro Immobile on the Serie A scorers charts.

In the clash of European hopefuls, Aaron Hickey pulled a goal back for eighth-placed Bologna with seven minutes to go.

Related Topics

Road Roma Bologna Genoa Barrow Sunday All From Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

25 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

40 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.