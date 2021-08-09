UrduPoint.com

Vlasov Becomes Latest Recruit For New-look Bora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Vlasov becomes latest recruit for new-look Bora

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Bora cycling team continued their rebuilding plan by announcing Monday the arrival of the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov until the end of 2024.

The 25-year-old, who came fourth in the last Giro d'Italia, has been racing for the Astana team since 2020 after starting his professional career in 2018 with second tier team Gazprom.

He competed at the Tokyo Olympics finishing 20th in the time trial and 59th in the road race.

"I am definitely focusing on the big tours," said the Russian, who has yet to start a Tour de France.

"In the medium term, the objective is the Tour de France but he still needs to learn and develop, which will perhaps be easier at the Giro or at the Vuelta," said team boss Ralph Denk.

The German team has had a major upheaval in its ranks with the Slovakian Peter Sagan, its leader since 2017, leaving for TotalEnergies and the German sprinter Pascal Ackermann for UAE.

However, the team will be strengthened by the return of Irish sprinter Sam Bennett from Deceuninck and the arrival of two listed climbers, the Colombian Sergio Higuita and the Australian Jay Hindley.

Related Topics

Russia Cycling France German UAE Road Tours Tokyo Astana Ireland 2017 2018 2020 Olympics From Race

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

3 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

4 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

6 minutes ago
 France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protest ..

France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.