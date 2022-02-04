Vlasov blasts off for Bora on gravelly Valencia peak

Tibi, España, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian climber Aleksandr Vlasov took his maiden victory for Bora-Hansgrohe on Friday when his solo break on stage three of the Tour of Valencia also gave him the overall lead.

Vlasov had been second overnight behind Belgian tyro Remco Evenepoel, who suffered on the gravelly upper reaches of the fifth and final climb, struggling home eighth, 41 seconds down.

In his second race for German outfit Bora since leaving Astana, Vlasov has a 32-second advantage over Evenepoel going into the the weekend's final two stages.

"There are some parts of the road with big stones on it and I decided to make the difference on that section," Vlasov said of the off-road section on the upper reaches of the summit finish.

"The final climb was pretty steep but I know this is my kind of climb," said the 25-year-old whose fourth place at the 2021 Giro puts him on the radar for success in 2022.

Another stand out is 20-year-old Ineos Grenadier rider Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain, who sits in third at 36sec thanks to his fine climb to second Friday at the Alto Antenas del Maigmo Tibi finish-line.

Saturday's fourth stage features a largely flat run to the seaside resort of Torrevieja where cross winds will likely provide conditions for a breakaway bid.

Sunday's short (92km) flat stage into Valencia is likely to finish in a mass bunch sprint.