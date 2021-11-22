UrduPoint.com

Vlhova Beats Shiffrin Again In Levi Slalom

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Vlhova beats Shiffrin again in Levi slalom

Levi, Finland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova beat Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in as many days in Sunday's slalom race in Levi.

The Slovakian, who also pushed Shiffrin into second place on Saturday, posted a combined time of one minute and 45.22 seconds to claim her 22nd World Cup victory.

Shiffrin was 0.47secs slower in second place as Vlhova drew level with the two-time Olympic champion at the top of the early overall standings.

Germany's Lena Duerr was a further 0.31secs adrift in third place.

Vlhova has become Shiffrin's chief rival in recent years and appears set to again challenge her throughout this season, which includes the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She led by 0.18secs after the first run in Finland but was again the quickest skier in the second descent despite being last out of the gate.

The 26-year-old Shiffrin is hoping to secure a fourth overall title this season after an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign followed a year which saw her take a long break due to the unexpected death of her father.

She won the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden for her 70th World Cup win.

One big mistake cost her dearly on Sunday, though, as she remained 16 victories short of Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.

"I am not disappointed with anything," said Shiffrin.

"I was pushing, made a mistake, and we don't know what would have happened without the mistake. But after that, I pushed even harder."Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was third heading into the second run on Sunday but dropped to fifth, with her compatriot Wendy Holdener finishing fourth.

Related Topics

World Beijing Finland Sunday Olympics Top Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

25 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

40 minutes ago
 France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

1 hour ago
 UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.