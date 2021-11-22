Vlhova beats Shiffrin again in Levi slalom

Levi, Finland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova beat Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in as many days in Sunday's slalom race in Levi.

The Slovakian, who also pushed Shiffrin into second place on Saturday, posted a combined time of one minute and 45.22 seconds to claim her 22nd World Cup victory.

Shiffrin was 0.47secs slower in second place as Vlhova drew level with the two-time Olympic champion at the top of the early overall standings.

Germany's Lena Duerr was a further 0.31secs adrift in third place.

Vlhova has become Shiffrin's chief rival in recent years and appears set to again challenge her throughout this season, which includes the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She led by 0.18secs after the first run in Finland but was again the quickest skier in the second descent despite being last out of the gate.

The 26-year-old Shiffrin is hoping to secure a fourth overall title this season after an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign followed a year which saw her take a long break due to the unexpected death of her father.

She won the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden for her 70th World Cup win.

One big mistake cost her dearly on Sunday, though, as she remained 16 victories short of Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.

"I am not disappointed with anything," said Shiffrin.

"I was pushing, made a mistake, and we don't know what would have happened without the mistake. But after that, I pushed even harder."Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was third heading into the second run on Sunday but dropped to fifth, with her compatriot Wendy Holdener finishing fourth.