Vlhova Claims Fifth Slalom Of Season As Shiffrin Slips Up

January 09, 2022

Vlhova claims fifth slalom of season as Shiffrin slips up

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Petra Vlhova further underlined her claims on next month's slalom Olympic gold medal with her fifth World Cup win out of six this season at Kranjska Gora on Sunday.

The Slovakian overall World Cup champion moved to within 35 points in the big crystal globe standings of Mikaela Shiffrin, who failed to complete her second run.

Vlhova turned the tables on Wendy Holdener, who led her by 0.08sec after the first run, to beat the Swiss skier by 0.23sec.

In third came Swede Anna Swenn-Larsson at 1.06sec.

Vlhova holds a 40-point lead over US star Shiffrin in the slalom standings ahead of the next race on Tuesday at Schladming in Austria.

