Vlhova completes slalom double in Levi as Shiffrin finishes fifth

Levi, Finland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova made it a slalom double when she overcame the Lapland fog to win Sunday's World Cup event in Levi on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who also won Saturday's slalom, shared top spot with Swiss skier Michelle Gisin after the first run but put in the second-fastest run on the second leg to post a combined time of 1min 49.

5secs to claim her 16th World Cup victory.

"Today was difficult with pressure from yesterday," said Vlhova. "But I confirmed my form, my power, I'm very happy. I pushed as hard as I could, it was tight."Gisin did enough to claim second, finishing 0.31secs behind Vlhova. with Austrian Katharina Liensberger who collected her second third-place of the weekend.