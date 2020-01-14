UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vlhova Leads Shiffrin After Flachau Slalom First Run

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Vlhova leads Shiffrin after Flachau slalom first run

Flachau, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Slovakian Petra Vlhova claimed the lead ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin after the opening run of the World Cup slalom race at Flachau on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old posted a time of 53.32 seconds in Austria to take a 0.60sec advantage.

Vlhova, who has won 11 World Cup events in her career, and Shiffrin have finished as the top two in each of the last three slaloms this season.

American star Shiffrin is bidding for her fifth victory of the campaign and 65th in total, but first of 2020.

Home hope Katharina Liensberger was 0.05sec behind Shiffrin in third place on the timesheets.

Shiffrin, bidding for a fourth straight big crystal globe, leads the overall World Cup standings by 261 points from Italian Federica Brignone, with Vlhova 52 points further adrift.

If Vlhova can secure victory in the second run, it would be the first time in over five years that Shiffrin has failed to win in successive slalom races.

Related Topics

World Lead Austria 2020 From Top Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

56 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fa ..

8 minutes ago

US House Democrats to Look Into Reports of Russia ..

8 minutes ago

'Surviving was a miracle': Iran's missile attack o ..

8 minutes ago

Three killed in firing in Peshawar

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.