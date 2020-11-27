Vlhova shines in Lech, Shiffrin rests

Lech, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won the women's parallel slalom in the Austrian resort of Lech on Thursday, her third straight win in four races on the World Cup circuit this season.

With American arch-rival Mikaela Shiffrin resting, Vlhova dominated the final against another US skier, Paula Moltzan, who claimed her maiden podium.

Switzerland's Lara Gut finished third.

On the back of two slalom victories over the weekend in Levi, Finland, Vlhova has raced ahead at the top of the overall standings, with a 185-point lead on her closest rival, Gut's teammate Michelle Gisin.