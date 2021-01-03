Vlhova slaloms to Zagreb victory, Shiffrin fourth

(@FahadShabbir)

Zagreb, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Slovakia's Petra Vlhova consolidated her lead atop the overall World Cup standings with victory in the slalom in Zagreb on Sunday, her 11th discipline win on the alpine skiing circuit.

Vlhova timed 1min 59.08sec over the two runs to finish 0.05sec ahead of Austrian Katharina Liensberger, with Switzerland's Michelle Gisin in third place (+0.22sec).

Three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin came in fourth spot, a further 0.05sec adrift.

