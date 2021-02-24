UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vodafone Readies To Float '15 Bn-euro' Tower Business

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Vodafone readies to float '15 bn-euro' tower business

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :British mobile phone giant Vodafone on Wednesday said it planned to partially float its European telecoms towers business, Vantage Towers, on the Frankfurt stock market before the end of March.

Headquartered in Germany and estimated to be worth 15 billion Euros ($18 billion), Vantage "is focused on deploying the full potential of its market-leading tower infrastructure to serve the increasing demand for connectivity across Europe, driven by data growth, 5G roll-out and regulatory coverage obligations", Vodafone said in a statement.

The initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange "is expected to be before the end of March 2021", Vodafone added.

Analysts believe that up to 4.0 billion euros could be raised from floating a minority stake, helping to cut Vodafone's debt.

Vantage Towers chief executive Vivek Badrinath said the IPO "sets the foundations for the next stage of our growth within the dynamic towers industry.

"We will be looking to capture the exciting value-creating opportunities the sector has to offer and to build on our position as a leading tower infrastructure company in Europe," he added.

Vantage Towers' portfolio includes towers, masts and rooftop sites.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Minority Europe Mobile Company Germany Frankfurt 5G March Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

11 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

26 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.