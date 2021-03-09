Vodafone says tower business could be worth 14.7 bn euros at float

London, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :British mobile phone giant Vodafone said Tuesday it had set the price range for the upcoming German stock market flotation of its towers business, valuing the unit at up to 14.7 billion Euros ($17.4 billion).

The share price range "implies a total market capitalisation for Vantage Towers of 11.4 billion euros to 14.7 billion euros", Vodafone said in a statement.