Voicing outrage over Bajaur attack, UN system calls for bringing perpetrators to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The UN Security Council, the General Assembly president and the Secretary-General issued separate statements strongly condemning Sunday's 'heinous' terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan and expressing deep sympathies and condolences to the government as well as the families of the victims.

At least 54 people were killed, and 83 injured, in the deadly suicide bombing, which occurred in Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The UN statements called for the perpetrators to be held accountable and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram received over 50 messages of condolence and solidarity from his counterparts at the UN, officials said.

"Your sentiments of solace and solidarity in response to the horrendous terrorist attack in Pakistan yesterday will provide great comfort to the grieving families of the innocent victims, to the more than hundred injured and to the Pakistani nation, in this hour of trial and tribulation," ambassador Akram said in responding o their messages.

"Your solidarity will reinforce our resolve to sustain the struggle against terrorism and eliminate it in our region and globally in cooperation with the international community," he added.

On its part, the 15-member Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

"They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.," the statement added.

Reiterating that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, the Council members reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced all instances of terrorism and deliberate targeted attacks against civilians and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan in combating this scourge.

The President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, urged the international community to strengthen their efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The UN Office in Pakistan has also strongly condemned the attack In a post on Twitter, adding "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a quick recovery."