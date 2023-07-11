Volcano erupts in Iceland

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

HELSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:A volcano has erupted in Iceland after several days of earthquakes, Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported on Monday.

The eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula near the capital Reykjavik began at around 16:40 local time on Monday, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Geophysics professor Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson told RUV that the eruption is small so far, but it is too early to say how it will develop. The lava flow on Monday evening was 200 meters long.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office compared this to the start of volcanic activity in the area in 2021 and 2022. The current seismic unrest began on July 4.

According to Isavia, which operates Keflavik International Airport, the eruption has had no effect on domestic or international flights. However, flights are prohibited within a three-mile radius of the volcanic eruptions, except for those carrying scientists and emergency responders.

