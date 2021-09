Madrid, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday after days of increased seismic activity, authorities said.

"The eruption started in the Cabeza de Vaca zone, in El Paso," the local government said on its Twitter account, adding that evacuations have started in the areas closest to the volcano.