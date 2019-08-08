UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volcano Near Tokyo Erupts, Prompting Warnings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Volcano near Tokyo erupts, prompting warnings

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A volcano near Tokyo has erupted for the first time in four years, throwing ash and smoke nearly two kilometres into the sky and sparking warnings not to approach the mountain.

Mount Asama, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the crater.

The agency warned that large rocks and fast-moving flows of hot gas could affect a radius of four kilometres from the crater and that nearby towns could be hit by smaller rocks and ash depending on prevailing winds.

An agency official told AFP on Thursday that gas was still being thrown into the air but at a "normal" level. "We don't see activity picking up," he said.

Mount Asama last erupted in June 2015. There were no injuries in the small eruption.

Related Topics

Alert Tokyo June Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

11 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

9 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.