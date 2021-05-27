UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volcano Warning Sparks Evacuation Order, Exodus In DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Volcano warning sparks evacuation order, exodus in DR Congo

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :DR Congo authorities ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Goma on Thursday over the risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people, an AFP correspondent said.

"Right now we can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake (Kivu), which could happen very soon and without warning," the local military governor General Constant Ndima told media.

str-hba/reb/jah

Related Topics

Governor Goma Congo Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

8 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.