Volcanoes Go Quiet On Hawaii

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced early Tuesday that Mauna Loa volcano was no longer erupting and Kilauea volcano had stopped about two weeks ago.

The eruption of Mauna Loa, the world's largest volcano, has paused "probably permanently" and there is no historical precedent for an eruption in Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone pausing and restarting, HVO Scientist-In-Charge Ken Hon said in a Tuesday briefing.

"We feel pretty confident that this eruption has in fact paused and is probably over," Hon said.

Mauna Loa's smaller neighbor, Kilauea's eruption stopped at almost the same time as the Mauna Loa eruption, said Hon, adding the HVO would be combing through data to determine whether there is a greater connection between the two eruptions. Kilauea's eruption in 2018 destroyed more than 700 residences.

The Mauna Loa eruption produced somewhere between 200 million and 250 million cubic meters of material, which Hon said was about one-fifth of the material produced during the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

