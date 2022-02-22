UrduPoint.com

Volkswagen Eyes Separate Stock Market Listing For Porsche

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Volkswagen eyes separate stock market listing for Porsche

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen on Tuesday said it was drawing up plans to list its luxury brand Porsche as it looks to raise the funds for its move to electric vehicles.

Volkswagen and its largest shareholder, Porsche SE, had "negotiated a framework agreement which should form the basis for further steps" towards a separate stock market listing, the carmaker said in a statement, although a "final decision" had not yet been taken.

Related Topics

German Vehicles Market Agreement Volkswagen Porsche

More Stories From Miscellaneous

