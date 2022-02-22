Volkswagen eyes separate stock market listing for Porsche

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen on Tuesday said it was drawing up plans to list its luxury brand Porsche as it looks to raise the funds for its move to electric vehicles.

Volkswagen and its largest shareholder, Porsche SE, had "negotiated a framework agreement which should form the basis for further steps" towards a separate stock market listing, the carmaker said in a statement, although a "final decision" had not yet been taken.