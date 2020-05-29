UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volkswagen Invests 2 Bn Euros In Chinese Electric Vehicle Sector

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Volkswagen invests 2 bn euros in Chinese electric vehicle sector

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Volkswagen said on Friday it will invest around 2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) in two Chinese companies in the electric vehicle sector, calling it "the world's biggest market".

The German car giant said it will take a 50 percent stake in JAG -- the parent company of state-owned JAC Motors -- and increase its holding in the JAC Volkswagen joint venture to 75 percent.

It will also buy a 26 percent share of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech for 1.1 billion euros.

Related Topics

World China German Company Vehicle Car Buy Market Share Volkswagen Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 29, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Italian league set to resume play in June

8 hours ago

Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

9 hours ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.