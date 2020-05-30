UrduPoint.com
Volkswagen Invests 2 Bn Euros In Chinese Electric Vehicle Sector

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

Volkswagen invests 2 bn euros in Chinese electric vehicle sector

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Volkswagen said on Saturday it will invest around 2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) in two Chinese companies in the electric vehicle sector, calling it "the world's biggest market".

The German car giant said it will take a 50 percent stake in JAG -- the parent company of state-owned JAC Motors -- and increase its holding in the JAC Volkswagen joint venture to 75 percent.

It will also buy a 26 percent share of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech for 1.1 billion euros.

