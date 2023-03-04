UrduPoint.com

Volkswagen Shares Jump On 2023 Optimism

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Volkswagen shares jump on 2023 optimism

Frankfurt, Germany, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen on Friday unveiled an optimistic forecast for 2023 on expectations that global supply chain woes will ease, sending its shares soaring.

In results released ahead of schedule, the Wolfsburg-based group reported a net profit of 15.8 billion Euros ($16.7 billion) for 2022, up 2.6-percent on the previous year.

Sales for the 10-brand group climbed by almost 12 percent to 279 billion euros, driven by demand for more expensive models.

Europe's largest carmaker said it delivered a "robust performance" in 2022 "despite ongoing supply disruptions and headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs".

The group expects vehicle deliveries to rise to around 9.5 million this year, up from 8.3 million in 2022.

"We expect the supply chain bottlenecks to gradually ease in the current year, allowing us to service the high order backlog," said chief financial officer Arno Antlitz.

Revenues are seen growing by 10-15 percent year-on-year, VW added.

Investors welcomed the positive outlook, which surpassed analyst expectations.

Shares in VW jumped 10 percent to 141.60 euros in late afternoon trading in Frankfurt.

Volkswagen's main rival Toyota sold more than 10 million vehicles last year, holding on to the title of the world's top-selling automaker for the third year running.

- Electric shift - A lingering shortage in semiconductors and other Covid-related supply chain issues hobbled automakers around the world in 2022.

Surging energy costs in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine added to the challenges confronting the industry.

Although VW's vehicle deliveries fell seven percent year-on-year in 2022 as a result of the difficult environment, the group said electric cars bucked the trend.

VW delivered more than 570,000 all-electric vehicles to customers, a 26-percent increase on a year earlier.

The company said it was "on track" to meet its goal of having e-vehicles account for half of all deliveries in 2030, as part of an industry-wide shift towards zero-emissions engines.

Among the challenges listed for the year ahead, VW cited an uncertain economic outlook, volatile prices for materials and energy "and stricter emission-related requirements".

The European Union is planning landmark legislation that would ban sales of new petrol or diesel-engine cars from 2035.

But the issue has run into opposition from economic powerhouse Germany, which wants assurances from Brussels that synthetic fuels could still be used in engines after 2035.

EU countries on Friday delayed a crucial vote on the legislation, which was due to take place next week.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage World Ukraine Russia Vote German European Union Company Vehicles Vehicle Germany Brussels Frankfurt All From Industry Toyota Volkswagen Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

44 minutes ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

2 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

3 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.