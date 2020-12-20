UrduPoint.com
Volland Helps Monaco End Losing Streak In Ligue 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Volland helps Monaco end losing streak in Ligue 1

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany striker Kevin Volland scored his sixth Ligue 1 goal as Monaco battled to a 1-0 win at bottom club Dijon on Sunday to snap a three-match losing streak.

Successive defeats by Lille, Marseille and Lens had seen Monaco slip nine points behind Lille heading into the weekend.

Their win on Sunday moved the sixth-placed principality club within seven points of current leaders Lyon, although Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will both be eyeing top spot when they meet later in the day.

Former Bayer Leverkusen forward Volland slotted in the only goal on 15 minutes, with both sides seeing later efforts ruled out by VAR.

Elsewhere, Montpellier missed the chance to move into fourth as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Brest.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

