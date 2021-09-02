(@FahadShabbir)

Dernau, Germany, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Instead of the shouts of noisy children, the halls of the Primary school in the German town of Dernau are filled with the deafening sound of a dozen drills.

The workers on site are an army of unpaid volunteers who have taken on the colossal task of rebuilding towns that were devastated by deadly floods in western Germany seven weeks ago that washed away homes, offices and infrastructure.

Some are locals, or helpers at public organisations like the Red Cross or the fire brigade, but many others have travelled in from across the country, helping to clear up debris by day and sleeping in makeshift camps by night.

Although the government has pledged 30 billion Euros ($35 billion) to fund the reconstruction work, residents say most of the help they receive comes from private people like the volunteers in Dernau.

With less than a month to go before general elections, politicians are "having a mud fight, but the real mud fight is here -- and they're not," says one volunteer, Christine Jahn.

Before the floods, Dernau was a picturesque town, framed by steep valley slopes covered in vineyards. Today, entire streets in the worst-hit areas are no longer inhabitable.

The school can no longer be used either: its pupils are now taking their classes elsewhere.

Inside the school, volunteers are working to strip flood-damaged walls, chipping away at a mural painted by the schoolchildren depicting the globe.

Two of those on site are Rebekka, 22, and her mother Judith, 52, who are working at the site together for the first time this week.

The end of the summer holidays in Germany has seen the number of volunteers ebb, but with more time to spare now her university exams are over, "I can still do my bit," Rebekka says.

Volunteers are essential to the clear-up, says Judith. "It's just faster to come here and get it done."