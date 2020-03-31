'Volunteer sewing corps' makes masks, gowns as US supplies dwindle

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :From amateur seamstresses and sewing clubs to Hollywood costume-makers, a patchwork army of volunteers across the United States is churning out gowns and masks for emergency workers battling coronavirus.

The pandemic that has killed 2,500 nationwide has left medics dangerously exposed to the virus, with doctors forced to reuse scarce masks through the day as hospital supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) rapidly dwindle.

Jamarah Hayner, who has set up a "volunteer sewing corps" producing hospital gowns, is one of many citizens trying to stitch up that gap.

She approached doctors and nurses at nearby facilities such as Los Angeles' Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, who said they urgently needed any viable equipment.

Hayner buys discounted, wholesale fabric and employs laid-off restaurant workers to drop off material at volunteers' homes, and later pick up finished gowns.

"We have church groups and a lot of parents stuck at home with their kids who are going a little bit crazy right now," said the 35-year-old public affairs strategist.

Mylette Nora, a Hollywood costume designer whose clients include Jay Leno, created a pattern for the group by taking apart a hospital gown.

She estimates volunteers, once up and running, can use her template to make a gown by hand every 15-20 minutes.

"I'll sit here eight, 10 hours, make them for as long as we have fabric," she said. "I'll do this as long as it takes... As long as there's a need."A Los Angeles quilting club has also signed up, along with volunteers who learned to knit making pink "pussy hats" for recent women's rights marches.