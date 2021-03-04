UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volvo Cars Reports 29.1 Pct Sales Growth In First Two Months Of 2021 Driven By China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Volvo Cars reports 29.1 pct sales growth in first two months of 2021 driven by China

STOCKHOLM, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Volvo Cars reported a 29.1 percent growth for the first two months of the year, compared with the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

According to a press release from the company, total sales during the first two months amounted to 110,383 cars as U.S., Europe and China reported a growth in volumes. The sales increase was driven by an ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in China, a solid performance in the U.S. market and increased sales in Sweden.

In China, Volvo Cars sold 29,243 cars in the first two months, up 160.6 percent year-on-year, as the company managed to more than recover lost sales due to COVID-19 shutdowns last year, the company said.

U.S. sales continued to grow year-on-year and reached 17,315 cars in January and February, up 23.7 percent compared with the same period last year. The strong increase was led by the brand's premium SUVs which accounted for 80 percent of total sales.

The company's European sales grew 5.5 percent in the first two months of 2021 to 48,784 cars, compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by increased sales in Sweden.

In February, the XC40 was the top selling model with sales of 15,818 cars, followed by the XC60 with total sales of 14,463 cars and the Volvo XC90 with 6,808 cars.

Volvo Cars announced on Tuesday that the company aimed to go fully electric by 2030, and all models will only be available online.

Volvo Cars, acquired by Chinese automaker Geely in 2010, employed approximately 40,000 full-time employees globally in 2020.

Headquartered in the major Swedish city of Gothenburg, Volvo Cars has main car production plants in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (the U.S.), Chengdu and Daqing (China), while engines are manufactured in Skovde (Sweden) and Zhangjiakou (China) and body components in Olofstrom (Sweden).

Related Topics

Europe China Company Car Zhangjiakou Daqing Chengdu Same Belgium Sweden January February 2020 Market All From Volvo Top

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

17 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

26 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

39 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

41 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.