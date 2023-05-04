UrduPoint.com

Volvo Cars Says To Cut 1,300 Office Jobs To Reduce Costs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Volvo Cars says to cut 1,300 office jobs to reduce costs

Stockholm, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Chinese-owned Volvo Cars of Sweden said Thursday that it would cut 1,300 white-collar positions in Sweden in an effort to cut costs and warned that global cost-cutting measures were to come.

CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement that cost-cutting measures taken last year had started to "bear results" but "it's clear that we need to do more." "Economic headwinds, increased raw material prices and increased competition are likely to remain a challenge to our industry for some time," Rowan said.

The office job cuts represent around six per cent of its employees in Sweden, the company said.

While Thursday's announcement concerns only Sweden, the company said it "will reduce costs and drive efficiencies across its global operations over the coming months.

" In late April, the carmaker reported a drop in first-quarter profits -- despite higher sales -- and said it was "evaluating the need for further targeted cost actions." It had reported a 10 percent increase in vehicles sold to some 162,900, and a 29 percent increase in revenue to 95.7 billion kronor ($9.3 billion).

But the company's net profit fell to 3.98 billion kronor from 4.5 billion a year earlier.

The carmaker, which aims to become 100 percent electric by 2030, also said that one in five cars sold in the first quarter had been electric.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Job Sweden April From Industry Volvo (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

21 minutes ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

1 hour ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

2 hours ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.