Volvo Cars says to list shares on Stockholm exchange

Stockholm, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Swedish car brand Volvo said Monday it was going public by listing its shares in a bid to raise nearly $2.9 billion as it shift to making electric vehicles, with Chinese owner Geely remaining its top shareholder.

The automaker said it intends to make an initial public offering of shares on the Stockholm Nasdaq exchange "to raise gross proceeds of approximately SEK 25 billion and a potential partial sale of shares by Volvo cars' main shareholder."