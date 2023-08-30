Von der Leyen backs Dutch FM Hoekstra for EU climate post

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday backed Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to take up a vacant climate post on the European Commission, but the choice raised concerns about the bloc's environmental ambitions.

The commission president announced that she had interviewed Hoekstra and would now propose that EU member states and the European Parliament formally approve the 47-year-old Christian Democrat's candidacy.

"Mr Hoekstra showed strong motivation for the post and great commitment to the European Union. He also has relevant professional experience for this post," von der Leyen said in a statement.

The Dutch government nominated Hoekstra for the commission last week after the Netherlands' previous commissioner Frans Timmermans stepped down to return to national politics.