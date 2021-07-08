UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Von Der Leyen Hails Cyprus Pandemic Relief Plan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Von der Leyen hails Cyprus pandemic relief plan

Nicosia, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Cyprus secured 1.2 billion Euros in EU funding Thursday to revive its pandemic-stricken economy, a step visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed as a "milestone".

She was on the Mediterranean island to present the bloc's approval of Cyprus reforms under the EU's 800 billion euro Recovery and Resilience Plan to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the continent.

"It is a brilliant result," said von der Leyen of the Cyprus plan.

"It will spur growth, modernise and transform Cyprus," she said after presenting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades with the approval.

Nicosia proposes to use 41 per cent of the funds to support climate objectives, including through changing tax rules, liberalising the electricity market and facilitating energy-efficient buildings.

The plan also includes promoting faster broadband, and support for early childhood education, digital training and access to public health care.

Another 18 million euros will go toward fighting natural disasters, a move that von der Leyen commended after visiting ground zero on Wednesday of Cyprus' worst-ever wildfire that killed four people over the weekend.

The aid, which Cyprus won't have to pay back, is part of the EU's unprecedented economic stimulus package to be distributed among the 27 member states.

The Commission president said the EU's 'Next Generation' recovery plan is an "exceptional response, to an exceptional crisis".

"We have to deliver now, to show that we are worth the trust invested in us and prove we can become stronger out of the crisis." Cyprus is currently suffering the fourth wave of coronavirus driven by the aggressive Delta variant, hitting a record 952 infections on Wednesday.

Cyprus has reported 80,588 Covid cases and 380 deaths.

More than half of residents are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Electricity Education Cyprus Euro Market Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

2 hours ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.