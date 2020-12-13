Von der Leyen, Johnson to 'go extra mile' with Brexit talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on Sunday to continue post-Brexit trade talks in search of an elusive deal.

"We had a useful phone call this morning," they said, in a joint statement that von der Leyen read out on EU television.

"We discussed the major unresolved topics.

"After almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."