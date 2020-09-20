Vondrousova dumps two-time winner Svitolina out of Rome

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Two-time winner Elina Svitolina fell to a straight sets defeat to Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Saturday.

Vondrousova, last year's French Open finalist and the 12th seed in Rome, brushed aside her fourth-seeded rival 6-3, 6-0 as she warms up for Roland Garros in just over a week.

The Czech hit 25 winners to Svitolina's nine thoughout the match, with the former champion accumulating 26 unforced errors.

Svitolina won the Rome title in 2017 and 2018, beating Romanian Simona Halep, the top seed this year, both times.

Vondrousova next plays either defending champion Karolina Pliskova, the second seed, or Belgian Elise Mertens for a place in the finals.